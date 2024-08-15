After Zubimendi snub, Liverpool now prepared to submit offer to sign £51.4m La Liga star – Report

Liverpool continue to scramble around the transfer market without finding any joy as they are the only Premier League club – who haven’t made any new additions so far this summer.

It was reported earlier in this window that the Reds wanted to bolster the backline by luring Leny Yoro but he has now joined Manchester United.

Moreover, Arne Slot was keen on purchasing Martin Zubimendi to strengthen the midfield department but he has now decided to stay at Real Sociedad, rejecting a move to Anfield.

In the meantime, Tutto Juve has reported that Liverpool after the snub from Zubimendi, Liverpool are prepared to submit an offer to sign his Sociedad team-mate, Takefusa Kubo.

The Italian media outlet claim the Reds are considering luring a new winger before the end of this window as Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah have been linked with moves away from the club.

TJ state Liverpool have earmarked Kubo as a serious option and are prepared to make a ‘significant financial effort’ to sign him.

However, it has recently been reported that Liverpool have been willing to activate £51.4m (60 million euros) clause to lure Kubo. However, like Zubimendi, the Japanese international also wants to stay with Sociedad.

Therefore, Slot is set to start the new season without a new signing, but will he be able to get one at least before the closure of the summer window.

Liverpool are closing in on a deal to hire Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia but he’ll leave the club immediately on loan upon joining. Hence, Slot might eventually have to settle without any new additions this summer.

Fans will be absolutely furious if the Reds end up failing to reinforce the squad before the transfer deadline ends this month.