4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible starting XI vs Ipswich

The new Premier League campaign is back and Liverpool will start their season when they travel to Portman Road Stadium to face off against the newly promoted side Ipswich Town.

Following Jurgen Klopp’s departure, Arne Slot has been appointed as the new manager to succeed the German and he will be desperate to commence his chapter at Merseyside with a victory.

The Reds haven’t made a new signing so far this window but the good news for the Dutchman is that he doesn’t have any injury concerns ahead of this opening fixture.

Alisson is set to be between the sticks and Caoimhin Kelleher will be among the substitutes. Jarell Quansah played well at the back during the pre-season hence, he could start over Ibrahima Konate tomorrow with Virgil van Dijk going to feature alongside the 21-year-old in the central defense.

There are doubts about who will be in the left-back position as Andrew Robertson only played 60 minutes during the pre-season, while Konstantinos Tsimikas featured heavily. But, it is likely the Scotsman will be preferred over the former Olympiacos man with Trent Alexander-Arnold set to be on the opposite side.

Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai might be the midfield trio for Liverpool tomorrow, while Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo could feature off the bench.

Diogo Jota is expected to lead the line over Darwin Nunez, while Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz should start on the flanks. Therefore, Cody Gakpo will have to make do with a place on the bench.

Liverpool’s strongest possible starting XI vs Ipswich Town: 4-3-3: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Diaz, Jota, Salah.