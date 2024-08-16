Liverpool ‘set to move’ with bid to finally sign £51m star for cheap – Report

Although Liverpool are said to be keen on strengthening multiple areas of the squad, they haven’t made any new signings thus far with the transfer window set to slam shut in less than three weeks.

Arne Slot reportedly wants a new midfielder and wide forward, but purchasing a new defender is also on his wish-list following Joel Matip’s departure as a free agent.

News – Player rejects big offers, agrees long-term deal to join Liverpool – Report

Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio has emerged as a serious option for the Reds and they are reportedly pushing hard to lure him to Anfield before the deadline.

Now, O Jogo (news image provided below) reports that Liverpool are ‘set to move’ for the Portuguese and they’ll hold a meeting with the player’s agent, Miguel Pinho – who is already in England – over this deal in the coming days. The Reds are expected to submit their offer to the player during the meeting.

He has a £51m[€60m] release clause in his current contract but, Sporting could eventually accept a fee of around £38m[€45m] for him. So, the defender can be purchased for a reduced fee.

Liverpool are seemingly considering signing a new left-sided centre-back having already got Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah as the RCB options.

Inacio is a versatile left-footed defender – who is a centre-back by traits but is also comfortable playing in the left-back position. He is a ball-playing defender, who has won multiple league titles in Portugal as the leader of the Lions backline.

The Portugal international is still just 22 hence, he would be able to serve Liverpool over the next decade should he eventually join the club.

Have your say – Should Liverpool splash the cash to finally sign Goncalo Inacio?