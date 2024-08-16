Report – Liverpool travel to close agreement to sign £68.2million star

Reports in the media have indicated that Liverpool are willing to offload Colombian international, Luis Diaz, in the summer transfer window.

The former Porto star’s father has been flirting with Barcelona stating that his son’s dream is to join the Catalan club.

If reports in the Spanish media are anything to go by then Liverpool and Barca are in discussions to complete a swap deal involving Luis Diaz and Raphinha.

According to Catalan source, Nacional, Liverpool have traveled to Barcelona to close an agreement that will see them sign Raphinha in exchange for Diaz.

The former Leeds United winger was a key member of the Blaugrana squad that won the La Liga title in the 2022-23 campaign. Moreover, he even impressed last term as he directly contributed in 23 goals in all competitions under the management of Xavi.

Back in April this year, Sport revealed that the Nou Camp outfit rejected a bid worth 60 million euros from the PL as they value the Brazilian international at 80 million euros (£68.2million).

However, with Lamine Yamal now an undisputed starter on the right flank, Raphinha is no longer needed and Barca are ready to sell him to Liverpool.

The Spanish giants are mainly targeting Luis Diaz after failing to lure their primary target to reinforce the left wing i.e. Nico Williams, who decided to stay with Athletic Bilbao.

Diaz is the first choice left winger at Anfield and if he leaves, it is likely that Cody Gakpo, who impressed at the Euros, could become the main LW under compatriot, Arne Slot.

Raphinha, if he joins Liverpool, will have to warm the bench behind Mohamed Salah, who is the first choice right winger. However, the Egyptian will be out of contract in less than an year and we need a top class replacement.

In your view, should Liverpool move forward and close the deal to sign Raphinha in exchange for Diaz?