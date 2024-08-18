Belief Liverpool offer will be accepted – Agents step in to seal agreement for first signing – Report

Liverpool want Mamardashvili and Mamardashvili wants Liverpool, but Valencia are in no mood of dropping their asking price.

As per the latest update coming from the UK, the player and his agents are pressing hard to seal the agreement between the two clubs.

News – Liverpool are closing in on signing to replace £20m-£22m star – Expert

As per today’s edition of The Sunday Mirror (news image provided below), there is a growing belief that the Georgian international will become the first signing of the Arne Slot era.

Thus far, Liverpool have offered £30million (inclusive of add-ons) for Mamardashvili but the Los Che are demanding £34million.

The difference is not a big one and the Merseysiders surely have funds having not signed a single player this summer. Still, the British media outlet claim that the Anfield side are not prepared to pay more than the above mentioned offer for the 23-year-old shot stopper.

In such a scenario, Mamardashvili’s agents have now stepped in to ensure that that the two clubs end up reaching an agreement so that the player can complete his dream move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The Mirror state his representatives are pressing for the Reds and Valencia to agree on a compromise deal that will see the Premier League side pay £30million initial fee and further payments in easy objectives based on his appearances.

Yesterday, Alisson was impressive and alert as he made a number of saves in the first half against Ipswich but was mainly a spectator in the second forty five minutes.

In his presence and with Kelleher in the back-up, there is no urgent need for Liverpool to sign a goal keeper but they are already thinking about life after the Brazilian star and that is where Mamardashvili comes in.

The youngster made the highest number of saves at the Euros and is regarded as a top quality goalie.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.