Report – Liverpool want perfect signing of £75million player

Joel Matip left Liverpool at the end of last season and the club is yet to replace him in the transfer market. They currently have Virgil van Dijk, Jarrell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate nailed in for the roles with the versatile Joe Gomez’s future still unknown.

Going into this season without signing a new centre-back could turn out to be catastrophic for Arne Slot and this is one position the Reds will be keen to reinforce in the coming days. Liverpool need to be quick though.

One player that Liverpool have identified as the perfect signing for the summer is Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

As per Spanish source, Fichajes, the Eagles value the 24-year-old at around £75m with Newcastle United also wanting to sign him.

The report adds that the Reds view Guehi as the ideal long-term partner to Ibrahima Konate in central defence.

They are preparing for life after club captain Virgil van Dijk and see the English international as the perfect choice.

Guehi recently received a lot of praise for his performances for the Three Lions in the recently concluded Euros. He was one of the few players in Gareth Southgate’s team who did not find themselves criticized which in itself says something.

Guehi is a tall, physical modern-day defender who is comfortable playing on the front foot. Comparing him with the standards that Virgil van Dijk has set at Anfield would not be a wise choice and we must let the 24-year-old build his own legacy.

Liverpool are yet to make their first signing of the summer but if Guehi is going to be their first, it would certainly please the fans. It’ll be interesting to keep an eye out for this situation in the coming days.