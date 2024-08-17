Liverpool are closing in on signing to replace £20m-£22m star – Expert

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Valencia star, Giorgi Mamardashvili, late in this transfer window.

It has been reported that the Reds are very close to securing the Georgian’s signature and he is likely to join as a potential long-term replacement for Alisson – who has already entered his 30s.

Football Insider also backs the previous claim and says the Merseyside club are close to signing Mamardashvili.

However, speaking on the same outlet, former goalkeeper Paul Robinson, has stated that he doesn’t think Mamardashvili would be joining to replace Alisson so the Brazilian wouldn’t need to worry about his spot. But, instead, the Valencia man would be coming to take Caoimhin Kelleher’s place.

Robinson said:

“I don’t think it’ll affect Alisson so much, I think it’s more Kelleher who they’ll be looking at. Any money they’ll get from his potential sale is pure profit under PSR rules. Now at 25 years old, he’s only played a handful of games for Liverpool in the Premier League so he’ll be looking at this and thinking his chances are going to be limited.”

Kelleher has deputized for Alisson whenever the Samba star has been absent over the last few years and he has showcased that he possesses the necessary qualities to be the number one for any Premier League side.

The Irishman would have hoped to be Liverpool’s first-choice keeper eventually following Alisson’s departure. But, considering the Merseyside club are closing in to sign Mamardashvili, it will be fair to say that he has now been left with no other choice but to leave to play regular first team football.

Liverpool reportedly value the 25-year-old at around £20m-£22m and after losing Adrian, the Reds cannot afford to offload him without hiring a direct replacement this summer.

