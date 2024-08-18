Fee close – Liverpool devise payment structure to secure £34million signing

Liverpool earned all three points in the opening Premier League fixture against newly promoted Ipswich Town.

The Reds struggled in the first half and could have done better with a new No.6 but managed to take the game to half time at 0-0 thanks to Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian international made crucial saves in the first 45 minutes, he is world class and there is no need to replace him at the moment.

However, Liverpool are thinking about the future and have already agreed terms with Giorgi Mamardashvili to join them.

As far as the fee agreement with Valencia is concerned, reports in the media suggest that it is close as Liverpool have devised a payment structure to meet the Spanish club’s demand.

According to an exclusive story covered by HITC, the Los Che are demanding a fee of £34million (40 million euros) for their prized asset. Liverpool will pay £30million and the remaining £4million fee will be paid by Bournemouth to have Mamardashvili on loan for the entirety of 2024-25 campaign. The deal would see the Georgian arrive at Anfield next year.

The English FA rules do not allow a club to sign a player and loan him out immediately within the Premier League in the same campaign.

Which is exactly why the Cherries will step in to sign Mamardashvili on loan for a year and then Liverpool will permanently secure his signature next summer.

Amid all the speculations, the 23-year-old shot stopper featured in last night’s La Liga contest for Valencia against Barcelona.

The Mestalla outfit lost 2-1 at home and Mamardashvili could not have done anything to stop the brace of legendary striker, Robert Lewandowski.