Liverpool tipped to agree signing of “special” star now valued at £90million

Liverpool have started the new era under the new manager, Arne Slot, on a winning note by beating Ipswich Town 2-0 in the Premier League.

The Reds struggled in the first half but showcased their qualities after the intervals. In the end, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah’s strike helped them come away with all three points.

Meanwhile, the transfer market is still open and they have been continuously exploring options to reinforce the squad. But, a fruitful outcome hasn’t been reached yet with the window set to slam shut in less than two weeks.

Liverpool are said to be contemplating signing a new defender following Joel Matip’s departure and a host of options have been linked with a move to Anfield over the last few weeks.

Everton ace, Jarrad Branthwaite has also started emerging as a potential option for Slot’s side. Liverpool Echo columnist, John Aldridge previously urged the Merseyside club to sign the Everton star as he thinks the 22-year-old has the potential to become a top-class player and a leading figure for England in future.

He said:

“I don’t want to upset any Evertonians by saying this, and whether Liverpool would buy from Everton is another matter as it rarely happens, but I certainly think he has got the ability to go on and become a leading figure and a starter for England.”

The defender is a ‘special’ player and he displayed impressive performances in the Premier League last season. Following that, Everton have slapped a whopping £90m price tag on his head.

Manchester United are reportedly also interested in him and have already seen their £50m bid rejected by the Toffees.

However, Everton and Liverpool don’t exchange players due to their animosity hence it’s going to be a complicated deal should Slot’s side formalize their interest.

