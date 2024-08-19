Club prepare offer as Liverpool close in to agree terms with their £67.3million star – Report

Liverpool have not been able to secure even a single key signing this summer and have offloaded a few players to damage the depth of the squad.

Superstars like captain Van Dijk, vice captain, Trent Alexander-Arnold and top scorer, Mohamed Salah will be free to leave next summer if new deals are not secured.

The last thing Arne Slot needs is to lose one or more of the above mentioned stars, that too on a Bosman.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best attacking full-backs in the world and it is not surprising that Real Madrid want to lure the £67.3million-rated England international in order to replace club legend, Dani Carvajal.

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by the Los Blancos’ arch rivals, Barcelona, are also preparing a huge offer in order to sign Trent from Liverpool on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

According to Spanish source, Barca are preparing a masterstroke move to hire the services of the Three Lions fullback. They want to make him the undisputed starter in the squad and hope that with a top sporting project they can convince him to move to the Nou Camp.

The media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool on the other hand are doing everything possible to sign a new contract with Trent to keep him away from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Reports last month indicated that the Merseysiders are prepared to offer him a bumper pay rise to ensure he stays at Anfield.

On the other hand, earlier this month, Football Insider revealed that Liverpool are closing in to secure fresh terms with the 25-year-old star.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was immense in the opening Premier League game of the new season and provided a sublime pass to Mohamed Salah, who then set up the goal for Diogo Jota.

Liverpool must act fast and agree a new deal with Trent to ward off suitors like Barcelona and Real Madrid.