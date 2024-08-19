‘They will sign’ – Journalist drops confident transfer update on Liverpool securing defender

Liverpool have already offloaded Portuguese playmaker, Fabio Carvalho, to Brentford, on the other hand, young midfielder, Bobby Clark, is heading to RB Salzburg to reunite with Pep Ljinders.

The biggest departure of the summer could be of Joe Gomez, who is heavily linked with a move away from Liverpool this summer.

The Reds are willing to consider offers for the sale of the England international, who needs to leave the Anfield side to play regular first team football.

Liverpool have not lured a single player this summer but renowned journalist, David Lynch, is confident that if Gomez departs, then the Reds will sign a replacement for Arne Slot before the transfer deadline ends this month. He told the Media Matters podcast by Anfield Index:

“He’s (Gomez) a great character, great player, so versatile, really loved around the place. (But he is the) fourth choice center back, no question about that. It’s just probably best for everyone if he moves on. I absolutely expect that they (Liverpool) will sign someone if they do let him go.”

The question is, who should Liverpool sign to replace the star, who is now the longest serving player at the club and had a top season under Jurgen Klopp last time out?

In the presence of Quansah and Ibrahima Konate, Slot already has two players who can feature in the RCB role.

On the other hand, for this season at least, skipper Virgil van Dijk, is irreplaceable in the LCB role but if Gomez departs, then Liverpool must secure a left sided center back to cover in the absence of the Oranje superstar.

If the Reds end up selling the 27-year-old defender without replacing him, then they will surely damage their chances of pushing for the Premier League title this season.