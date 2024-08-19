Report – Liverpool have come forward to sign £988,000 a year player

The transfer deadline day is approaching very fast but Liverpool are yet to make a new addition this summer.

They are said to be willing to purchase a new midfielder, goalkeeper and centre-back. However, it has previously been reported that the Reds also want a new left-back with Wolves star, Rayan Ait-Nouri on their radar.

However, the Algerian would be an expensive option as Gary O’Neil’s side have slapped a £50m price tag on his head. So, Liverpool have seemingly started exploring cheaper options to strengthen the defence.

Now, French outlet L’Equipe states that the Reds have identified Stade Rennais man, Adrien Truffert as a serious option and have already come forward to sign him.

However, Liverpool won’t get a clear pathway to acquire his service as Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Paris Saint-Germain are also eyeing a move for him.

The 22-year-old displayed glimpses of his abilities for Rennes last term, scoring twice and registering seven assists in all competitions. Moreover, he was part of the French team in the Olympics and played five games, helping his country come away with the Silver medal.

With Andrew Robertson already 30, signing a new long-term replacement for the Scotsman would be the right decision and Truffert could be a shrewd acquisition if they secure his signature.

The Frenchman currently earns £988,000-a-year in salary and is valued at around £15m by Transfermarkt hence Liverpool can manage to lure him for an affordable price should they push forward with this deal.

