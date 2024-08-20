‘Matter of time’ – Liverpool will raise offer and signing will be ‘closed’ – Local newspaper

Liverpool are pressing hard to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili and the reports coming from Valencia suggest that the deal will eventually be done.

As per today’s edition of Super Deporte (news image provided below), the 23-year-old goalkeeper will not push to speed up his move to the Anfield side.

A few days ago, Liverpool moved in with an offer worth 30 million euros but Valencia want a fee of 40 million euros (inclusive of add-ons) to let Mamardashvili leave.

The Spanish news outlet, who have their headquarters in Valencia, state that it is only a ‘matter of time’ before Liverpool raise the offer and the signing is ‘closed’.

Super Deporte further add that ‘everything indicates’ the Georgian international will end up on loan at Iraola’s Bournemouth until Alisson Becker decides to put an end to a great career at Anfield.

The Brazilian shot stopper, who has been the No.1 GK at Liverpool since joining them in the summer of 2018, still wants to continue to play among the top elite for a few more years and thus far, he has rejected lucrative contract offers from Saudi Arabia to stay with the Merseysiders.

However, in the years to come, Liverpool want Mamardashvili to replace Alisson and have already closed a contract agreement with the youngster.

The European Championships star wants to join a team who aspires to win everything and that is why he has chosen to sign for the Reds.

With juts ten days left in the transfer window, let’s see how long will Liverpool wait before raising the offer to secure Mamardashvili.

Valencia need to raise cash from player sales to improve the financial situation. They signed the Georgian for just 850,000 euros and are set to sell him for a very high profit.