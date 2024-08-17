“Really do” – Liverpool willing to sign £50million France born star – Journalist

Liverpool are said to be looking to sign a new midfielder, centre-back and wide forward in this window.

However, they are reportedly also considering purchasing a new left-back as Andrew Robertson has already entered his 30s.

News – Liverpool ‘set to move’ with bid to finally sign £51m star for cheap – Report

On Anfield Agenda, journalist, David Lynch, has said that the Reds really like Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri and could move to lure him to Anfield before the end of this transfer window.

He said:

“I’d be kind of interested in what he wants with the profile of a left-back and the interest in a centre-half or whether they combine those two is really interesting to me. Because I know they’ve got an interest in Ait-Nouri at Wolves. That’s out there, they really do like the player I think that’s really clear. That’s a deal that they could do.”

It has previously been reported that Liverpool are leading the race to secure the signature of Ait-Nour.

Wolves have reportedly slapped a £50m price tag on the defender, who has also been on the radar of PL champions, Manchester City, and runners-up, Arsenal.

Ait-Nouri is an Algerian international but before playing for the African nation, the France born player featured for French U-18, U-19 and U-21 teams.

The 23-year-old is an attacking fullback – who is technically sound and can dribble past opposition players in tight areas. Moreover, he can comfortably play out from the back, which would help Arne Slot’s side the build-up phase if he were to join the club this summer.

The youngster is Premier League proven having already made 99 appearances in the competition, most recently in the contest against the Gunners earlier in the day.

