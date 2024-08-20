Liverpool will ‘use their cards’, press to finally sign £42.6million star that Klopp wanted – Report  

With Joel Matip gone and skipper, Van Dijk, in the twilight of his career, Liverpool should sign a center back to reinforce the backline and once again, the name of Piero Hincapie is in the lime light.

Last year, reports in Germany indicated that Jurgen Klopp was keen on luring the Ecuadorian international and Leverkusen valued their prized asset at 70 million euros.

However, the South American center half only started 16 games in the German Bundesliga winning campaign for Bayer Leverkusen, and therefore, his valuation dropped.

Back in May this year, journalist Christian Martin (via El Futbolero) claimed that Liverpool are willing to sign Hincapie, who could cost around 50 million euros (£42.6m).

Now, as per Spanish source, the Reds are pressing hard to finally lure the 22-year-old center back, who is also in the sights of Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid. Anfield legend, Xabi Alonso intends to hold on to the young defender this summer.

The media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool persists on signing Hincapie and ‘will use their’ cards to beat off competition from Spurs and the Rojiblancos.

The former Independiente defender is a versatile talent. He has mainly played as a center back for Leverkusen, however, he can effectively be deployed in the left back role as well and featured in the position for Colombia at the Copa America earlier this summer.

At the weekend, the 37-capped international featured for 90 minutes as Bayer Leverkusen defeated Stuttgart to win the DFL-Supercup on penalties.

Liverpool mainly need a left sided center half to eventually replace veteran, Van Dijk, who is past his prime and will be out of contract next summer. Should Arne Slot finally sign Piero Hincapie as a long term replacement for the Dutchman?