Report – Liverpool plot audacious move to sign £50.7m player

Liverpool have been continuing to explore the market to reinforce the squad but they haven’t purchased anyone yet.

It initially looked like they were considering signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad but the player rejected a move to Anfield. Moreover, Giorgi Mamardashvili has also been suggested as a serious option but they haven’t been able to secure his services as yet.

News – Liverpool tipped to agree signing of “special” star now valued at £90million

Now, on TBR Football, Graeme Bailey has reported that Liverpool are looking to add reinforcements up top and are considering an audacious move to sign Atalanta star, Ademola Lookman.

The player was even left out of La Dea’s squad for their opening Serie A fixture against Lecce last night ahead of a potential transfer before the deadline.

Gian Pierro Gasperini’s side don’t want to let their key man leave for cheap and want around £50.7m therefore, Liverpool will have to splash a big fee to lure him to Anfield.

However, the journalist says that Arsenal, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are all keeping a close eye on his situation with the French giants showing the most concrete interest.

The 26-year-old was deemed a highly talented player during his early days but was struggling to flourish in his career. However, upon moving to Gewiss Stadium, he has finally managed to showcase his qualities in recent times.

He helped the Italian club win the Europa League title last term, beating the Reds in the quarter-final and who can forget his sublime hat-trick in the final to end Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten run. This was La Dea’s first trophy in more than sixty years.

Have your say – should Liverpool spend £50.7m to sign Lookman before the deadline?