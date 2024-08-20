Liverpool ‘willing to bet’ for signing, now set to seal discounted deal – Report

Liverpool initially prioritized strengthening the midfield department by signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

But, after failing to acquire his service, they have now pivoted to bolster other areas of the squad and are now looking to sign a new goalkeeper as a potential long-term replacement for Alisson.

Valencia star Giorgi Mamardashvili has emerged as the primary target and AS (news image provided below) reported today that Liverpool are ‘willing to bet’ to secure his signature before next week’s deadline.

The 23-year-old has a £85.2m[€100m] release clause in his contract and Los Che decided to set a realistic asking price of around £34m[€40m] for their biggest asset. On the other hand, Liverpool were not willing to spend more than £29.9m[€30m] for him.

Early this morning, we covered a story from Spain stating that Valencia need to sell to balance their books, but in contrast, AS mention that Ruben Baraja’s side are in a stable situation financially hence they don’t have to sell Mamardashvili this summer. Therefore, Valencia have been in no rush to cash in on the Georgian and did not want to lower their valuation even a cent.

However, the latest twist in the transfer saga has brought the deal close and Liverpool are now set to finally sign Mamardashvili for a discount. Still, they are not going to get everything their way.

The Reds ideally wanted the young goalie to move on loan to Bournemouth, so that he can get ample experience in the Premier League before permanently joining the Anfield club. AS in their report state that the La Liga star accepted a move to the Cherries.

However, according to Sky Sports, Mamardashvili prefers to stay with Valencia and Liverpool are now close to agreeing a deal worth £29.9m to finally sign the Euro 2024 star.

As per the British media outlet, the player will likely get his wish and play on loan for the Spanish side this season. Perhaps the Mestalla outfit have also dropped the asking price knowing that they will not immediately lose one of the best stars of the team.

Let’s hope Liverpool can finally get the deal over the line to hire Mamardashvili.