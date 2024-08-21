Report – Liverpool have agreed terms to secure £260,000 a year player exit

Liverpool have been busy in the transfer market this summer, but mainly to offload players and not sign them, much to the despair of the Anfield faihtful.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are close to selling yet another player from the team in the summer transfer window.

According to De Telegraaf, Liverpool have agreed terms over a fee of 29 million euros (£25million) with Bayer Leverkusen and Brentford to secure the exit of Sepp van den Berg.

Now, it is up to the 22-year-old central defender to decide whether he wants to play for the German champions this season, or remain in the Premier League to reunite with Portuguese attacker, Fabio Carvalho, who recently left the Merseysiders to join the Bees.

The Dutch media outlet have mentioned that the youngster will make his decision soon.

Yesterday, Liverpool opted to loan out center back, Rhys Williams to Morecambe, and we already know that the future of Joe Gomez is up in the air. Hence, the departure of Sepp van den Berg will further deteriorate the depth of the central defense at Anfield.

Nevertheless, the Reds are set to gain a very huge profit from the sale of the youngster, who has only spent majority of his time out on loan.

Back in 2019, Liverpool signed him for an initial deal worth £1.3m, rising to £4m based on appearances, but Sepp van den Berg has only made four appearances for the senior team.

He takes home a very low salary of £5,000 a week, £260,000 a year, and now the Anfield club are set to get a massive cash inflow with his sale for £25million.

Ideally, Liverpool should use the funds to finally secure a signing to reinforce the squad before the transfer deadline ends on August 30.