Club moved in for signing and Liverpool are ready to agree £64million+ fee – Decision made

Barcelona are a club who are financially broke and struggle to register players summer after summer and yet, they continue to be linked with some of the biggest names in Europe. If anyone wants to be broke, be like Barca.

The Catalan club’s financial predicament is well documented. This summer, they purchased Dani Olmo for a substantial fee and are struggling to register the 26-year-old Spaniard for La Liga. This has forced them to let a player like Ilkay Gundogan leave for free to Man City.

Despite all the chaos surrounding the club, Barca have made an attempt to sign Liverpool forward, Luis Diaz, this summer, as per SPORT.

However, the Reds have made it clear that they would only be ready to sell the Colombian winger if they receive an offer in excess of £64m.

This demand from Liverpool has basically blown Barcelona out of the water with regards to a move for Diaz. They have now decided to turn their attention to two players who have been placed on the transfer list at their respective clubs – Kingsley Coman and Federico Chiesa.

Arne Slot clearly indicated what he thought of the 27-year-old when he named him in the starting line-up for the game against Ipswich Town last weekend. Diaz might not have had the best game against the Premier League new boys but he is here to stay.

For a club that once paid £142m to sign Philippe Coutinho from us back in 2018, Barcelona are being forced to let someone of Gundogan’s calibre leave for free just to get his wage off their books and register Dani Olmo. How the mighty have fallen!

Thinking back, Liverpool might have had a huge role to play in the Catalan club’s downfall with their 4-0 win against them at Anfield in 2019 to knock them out of the Champions League.

Had Barcelona reached the finals, one would put their money on them to beat Spurs and the entire financial landscape might have looked different.

The fact that Liverpool are able to retain Luis Diaz is sweet but to deny Barca a transfer makes it even sweeter. Let’s hope the 27-year-old can repay our faith and come up with good numbers this season under Arne Slot.