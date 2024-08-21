Huge bargain – Liverpool now have to agree just £12.8million fee to sign proven playmaker

Although Liverpool haven’t signed anyone so far in this transfer window, they have been keen on strengthening the flanks as they have been linked with a few names in recent weeks.

Anthony Gordon was seemingly their primary target but his £75m price tag may have put off the Reds from getting the deal done.

News – Report – Liverpool have agreed terms to secure £260,000 a year player exit

Another name – who has been mentioned as a serious Liverpool target is Juventus outcast, is Federico Chiesa. It was reported at the beginning of the summer that the Bianconeri wanted a fee of around £51m[€60m] to let the Italian leave.

Last month, it was stated that the Reds indeed have a genuine interest in the 26-year-old and Juventus have decided to lower their asking price significantly, to around £17m-£21m.

However, with the transfer market set to slam shut in less than 10 days and the Bianconeri desperate to cash in on him as their new manager, Thiago Motta doesn’t see him as the right fit for his system, they are ready to further lower their valuation.

Sport (news image provided below) now reports that Juventus are prepared to accept a fee of just £12.8m[€15m] for him. So, Liverpool can secure Chiesa’s signature in a bargain deal and they should now take advantage of that.

However, at the above mentioned price, the competition is set to be extremely high with Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea also looking to hire his services.

Chiesa is a proven attacker and is comfortable playing anywhere across the frontline. The former Fiorentina man was arguably the best attacker at the Euro 2020, as he won two MOTM awards and helped Italy win the trophy. He was even named the Italian footballer of the Year in 2021.

In 25 Serie A starts last term, the Azzurri playmaker directly contributed in 12 goals for the Old Lady but was not able to impress at the Euro 2024.

Purchasing a quality and experienced player like Chiesa, who is in his peak years, for the reported £12.8m fee wouldn’t be a bad decision from Liverpool. What do you think?