Report – Liverpool line up last-minute deal to sign £38million Seleccao star

Liverpool’s defensive department is currently in a tricky situation as following Joel Matip’s departure, Joe Gomez could leave the club before the deadline.

Additionally, Sepp van den Berg is set to leave the Reds as well, while Virgil van Dijk’s future is up in the air as he has entered the final year of his current contract at Anfield.

Now, Caught Offside have exclusively reported that Aston Villa and Newcastle United are interested in Gomez so the Merseyside are planning to secure a last-minute deal to sign Sporting CP star, Goncalo Inacio as a potential replacement for the 27-year-old.

Liverpool have monitored the Seleccao star over the last few years and after being convinced by his performances, they could now look to make a concrete approach to lure him.

However, the report says that Inacio isn’t the defender on the radar of Liverpool, who also have Antonio Silva and Bremer in their sights.

Although the 22-year-old has a £51m release clause in his current contract, the Lions are ready to lower their valuation and accept a fee of around £38m and we believe Arne Slot must meet the fee to sign him.

The Sporting star is a centre-back by traits but is also comfortable playing in the left-back position. Inacio is an excellent ball-playing defender and his ability to play out from the back would complement Slot’s system.

Inacio has already helped Sporting win the Portuguese league title twice at this tender age, hence, he would add a winning mentality to the Merseyside club’s squad if they purchase him.

