Owner says ‘yes’ to Liverpool move and secures winger signing for club – Report

Valencia have financial constraints and that is the main reason they are ready to sell Mamardashvili, who is arguably the best player in the squad, to Liverpool.

The sale of the Georgian international to the Anfield club will improve the economic situation and help them improve the squad as well.

Yesterday, the Los Che managed to hire the services of long term target, Luis Rioja, and this has only been possible after they gave the go-ahead for Mamardashvili to secure a move to Liverpool.

As per today’s edition of Levante EMV (news image provided below), all the parties involved managed to reach an agreement for the signing of the Spanish winger from Deportivo Alaves last month.

However, the operation cooled down in mid-July because there was no ‘authorization’ from the Valencia owner, Peter Lim.

Now, with ‘Lim’s yes’, once the sale of Giorgi Mamardashvili to ‘Liverpool was clarified’, the understanding was quick and easy and the owner funded the signing of Rioja.

The 30-year-old Seville born winger netted 5 goals and provided 4 assists for Alaves last term and even featured in the opening game of this season against Celta Vigo. Now, the veteran will wear the Black and White of Valencia, who paid a fee of 1.2 million euros to snap him up.

The arrival of Rioja at the Mestalla is perhaps another step taken by Valencia to swiftly agree a deal with Liverpool for the transfer of Mamardashvili.

Let’s hope the Reds get the deal over the line to at least secure one signing before the transfer deadline ends in a week’s time.