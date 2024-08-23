Liverpool reach £31.8m fee ‘agreement’ to sign star with 10% sell-on clause – Report

Liverpool have finally reached an agreement over fee with Valencia to secure the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer.

However, as per the latest update coming from Spain, some aspects still need to be clarified before the deal is officially finalized between the two clubs.

As per today’s edition of Super Deporte (news image provided below), Liverpool have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Valencia for a total fee of £31.8m (37.5 million euros) to hire the services of Mamardashvili.

The news outlet have mentioned that the two sides have been negotiating on the basis of a verbal agreement over a fee of around 35 million euros, and around 2.5 million euros more depending on add-ons and objectives.

Furthermore, Valencia have also managed to seal an agreement over a sell-on clause worth 10% with Liverpool for the transfer of Mamardashvili and ‘today’, the operation is close to being competed.

As reported yesterday, Super Deporte once again state that at Anfield, the 23-year-old shot stopper will earn a ‘little more than double’ than what he takes home at the Mestalla.

The Reds want the Los Che to increase the percentage of salary payment for the goalie to stay with them on loan this season.

Valencia lost their opening La Liga contest against Barcelona last weekend and will face Celta Vigo in their second league game tonight. Ruben Baraja has confirmed that the Liverpool bound Mamardashvili is ready for the fixture.

The manager said – ‘The situation has not changed and I see him focused and focused on this Friday’s game against Celta.’