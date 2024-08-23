Versatile “big talent” and “complete” player to sign for Liverpool

Liverpool are still waiting to improve the first team squad for Arne Slot, but as per reports going on in the media, they are at least set to seal the signing for the Academy.

The Reds have a history of promoting youngsters to the first team and now they are bringing in a versatile talent to improve the Youth squad.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool have completed the deal to hire the services of Alvin Ayman from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Italian transfer expert has revealed that the teenager has agreed a long term contract after the Merseysiders paid a fee of £2million and attained all the necessary approvals to sign him from the Molineux outfit

Back in June, journalist, David Lynch, commented on the youngster and told Anfield Index:

“There’s excitement around this lad (Ayman) and they think he’s a big talent.”

As per his profile on Transfermarkt, Alvin Ayman is naturally a center back, but he has also effectively been deployed in the defensive midfield role.

Back in April this year, he featured in the No.6 position for the Wolves U18 Premier League side that beat Liverpool in their own backyard.

Lewis Bower, who mainly covers the Liverpool academy has heard big things about the player. He wrote on the X:

“I spoke to a respected scout in the game and he was complimentary of Ayman’s work-rate and described (him) as ‘complete midfielder’”

Let’s hope Ayman turns out to be a hit for Liverpool, who have not properly reinforced the DM position in the first team since the departure of Fabinho.