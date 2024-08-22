‘Confirmed’ – Liverpool intent on signing £59.4million versatile star – Journalist

Keeping in view the current situation of the central defense at Anfield, Liverpool are linked with a number of defenders.

The Reds should replace a loyal servant like Matip, who arrived for free and has left for free as well. On the other hand, Gomez’s future is uncertain after he was left out of the squad for the opening game against Ipswich.

News – Club moved in for signing and Liverpool are ready to agree £64million+ fee – Decision made

The latest reports going on in the media have linked the Merseysiders with the likes of Goncalo Inacio and Piero Hincapie lately.

However, there is another center back on their radar. According to Philipp Hinze, Liverpool are still intent on signing Simakan from RB Leipzig but things are not advanced at the moment. The Sky Sports journalist wrote on the X:

“Once again confirmed: Liverpool FC continue to have interest in Leipzig’s defender Mo Simakan. It is not advanced or concrete, but Simakan is still on Liverpool’s list. Juventus also keeping an eye on the Frenchman.

“Simakan is not unhappy in Leipzig. However, the Frenchman is open to the next step. There is generally a lot of interest from Europe – but no one been concrete so far.”

Earlier in the summer, Bild revealed the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and French champions, Paris Saint-Germain, are also interested in the 24-year-old star.

The German news source reported that Simakan’s current deal with the Bundesliga team will expire in 2027 and it has a termination clause worth £59.4million (70 million euros).

Last season, the French defender started 23 league games for RB Leipzig, helped them keep 8 clean sheets and also managed to directly contribute in 6 goals in the attacking third.

Simakan is a versatile talent, who can effectively be deployed in the right back position as well. However, Liverpool mainly need left-sided CB to cover and eventually replace Van Dijk.

Hence, in our view, it will not be wise for Liverpool to spend £59.4million to sign Simakan. Instead, they should focus on LCBs like Inacio and Hincapie. What do you think?