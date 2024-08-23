Liverpool negotiate deal to finally sign £67.8million midfielder – Report

Liverpool are said to be keen on strengthening the midfield department this summer and initially, they tried to purchase Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

However, the player rejected a move to Anfield in favor of remaining at his boyhood club. So, after failing to secure his signature, the Reds have started exploring alternative options.

Now, as per Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool have identified Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes as the top target and they have already started negotiations.

The report says the midfielder’s vision, quality and attacking ability would be perfect to play in Arne Slot’s attacking style of football so they are looking to acquire his services.

However, Newcastle won’t allow their star man to leave for cheap and want around £67.8m[€80m]. Therefore, Liverpool will have to break the bank to finalise this operation.

The Merseyside club hold a long-term interest in the Brazilian as they were even heavily linked with a move for him last summer.

in the No.6 role, it appears Arne Slot hasn’t been convinced by Wataru Endo, whch is why he made the decision to start Ryan Gravenberch as the deep-lying playmaker in the opening Premier League fixture against Ipswich Town.

The former Bayern Munich star put in a promising performance but the Dutch manager needs a specialist deep lying midfielder and Guimaraes would be a great coup if Liverpool lure him.

The Brazilian is a Premier League proven player hence spending big money to secure his signature would likely be a risk-free operation.

