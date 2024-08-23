Club move for signing with £40m-£45m star prepared to secure Liverpool exit to join them – Report

Jurgen Klopp’s last season at Liverpool promised to be something big but fizzled out towards the end. Regardless, there were a lot of positives to take from the season for his successor and one of them should have been the versatility of Joe Gomez.

Klopp almost utilized Gomez as a joker card last season, using him everywhere across the defense and even in defensive midfield. The English international had such a good season that it earned him a berth in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Euros.

Arne Slot was expected to take advantage of the 27-year-old’s abilities but instead, he looks to have one foot outside the club as of today.

As per Football Insider, Aston Villa have moved in and made an approach to sign the Liverpool star this summer.

Gomez who wants regular game time is willing to secure the move to Villa Park where he’ll get that under Unai Emery. Liverpool are holding out for around £40m-£45m to sell the 27-year-old this summer and it’s not clear whether Villa would be willing to meet the fee.

Gomez who joined the Reds in 2015 has had a great run at Anfield. It’s a running joke that he hasn’t scored a single goal for the club in all these years and it looks like he won’t get a chance to do it.

Moving from one Champions League club to another would certainly not be a downgrade for Gomez.

He’ll go from being a squad player at Liverpool to a regular starter at Aston Villa and it makes a lot of sense for the player.

As much as Liverpool fans might not want to see Gomez leave, he has been a great servant for the club and we wish him the very best in his career, except when he plays against us.

Let’s see if this Aston Villa move can go through in the coming days.