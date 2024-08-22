Report – Liverpool now want to sign £205,000 a year player as agents prepare exit from current club

Alisson has been Liverpool’s first-choice shot-stopper and along with him, the Reds’ goalkeeping department included Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian until last season.

However, it appears the Merseyside club are planning to freshen up this position with a view to the long-term future having already allowed Adrian to leave the club.

News – Report – £15.6million a year star prepared to agree Liverpool move

They are planning to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia as a potential long-term replacement for Alisson – who is set to turn 32 this year.

Moreover, it seems the Reds are also looking to sign a new second-choice option with Kelleher’s future seemingly lying outside of Anfield as a result of the Georgian’s impending arrival.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Liverpool want to sign Espanyol star, Joan Garcia, and are following him closely ahead of a potential swoop.

The report says that Arsenal are showing the most concrete interest in him and have already agreed on personal terms with the player verbally. Moreover, Girona previously presented an offer to sign the Spaniard.

So, it seems purchasing Joan Garcia won’t be straightforward for Liverpool should they push forward with this deal. As per the Catalan news outlet, his agents are in search of a new club and have been working on his departure for some time.

The 23-year-old goal keeper displayed glimpses of his qualities in La Liga 2 last term, keeping eight clean-sheets and conceding only seven goals in fourteen appearances. He helped the Catalan side to regain their top-flight status.

Following that, he was selected to play for Spain in the Olympics and won the Gold medal, although he didn’t feature in any of the games.

Garcia’s current contract at Espanyol will expire in 2028 and he earns a low salary of around £205,000-a-year. Do you think Liverpool should move to sign him to replace Kelleher at Anfield?