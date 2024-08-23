Report – £59.4m star ‘on his way’ to sign for Liverpool to replace £25m player

Liverpool are seemingly exploring the market to strengthen multiple areas of the squad but with the transfer deadline approaching very fast, they are yet to sign anyone this summer.

After failing to add depth to the midfield department, the Reds are looking to purchase Giorgi Mamardashvili as a potential long-term replacement for Alisson.

Defense is another area that the Reds are said to be planning to add new reinforcements and Tutto Juve have covered a report with the headline stating ‘Simakan on his way to Liverpool’.

Arne Slot’s side have earmarked the Frenchman as a key target after selling Sepp van den Berg to Brentford in a £25m deal.

The Italian outlet states that Juventus were also interested in Simakan but have now decided to hire Pierre Kalulu so they might not go for the Bundesliga star anymore. Hence, Liverpool can get a clear pathway to lure Simakan to Anfield.

The center back has a £59.4m release clause in his current contract and considering he still has three years left in his deal, Leipzig will be in no rush to sell their star man.

Simakan is a versatile player as he can play in the centre-back position and the right-back role. however, having already got Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool don’t need to sign yet another RCB so they would be better off exploring options to hire a new left-footed centre-back.

What do you think, should Liverpool spend £59.4m to lure Simakan?