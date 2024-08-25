Star returns – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-2-3-1 XI vs Brentford

Liverpool will face Brentford in Arne Slot’s first Premier League game at Anfield and the Dutch manager would want nothing more than a win to make the Kop fall in love with him.

As far as the team news is concerned, with no injury issues, the former Feyenoord boss may only make a single change to the squad that started vs Ipswich Town last weekend.

Arne Slot was critical of Quansah’s performance in the opening PL game and the young English center half was replaced at half time.

Defense

In Jarell’s place, Ibrahima Konate arrived and put in a dominant display at the back last weekend. Therefore, it will not come as any surprise to see the French international return to the starting XI for Liverpool against Brentford today. The former Leipzig man should partner skipper, Van Dijk, in front of Alisson Becker.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was brilliant vs The Tractor Boys and should start in the right back role. At the other end, Robertson may get the nod ahead of Tsimikas to feature in the left back position.

Midfield

In the center of the park, Liverpool are still in search of a new defensive midfielder after failing to lure Zubumendi, but until that happens, Ryan Gravenberch is the preferred No.6 under the management of Arne Slot.

The Dutch international has the experience of featuring in the deep lying midfield role and is loving it at the moment for Liverpool. He said:

“Now I play at No.6. In the past I played it as well so I know what I have to do. I’ve enjoyed playing there.”

Gravenberch will likely partner Argentine World Cup winning star, Alexis Mac Allister in the midfield.

Attack

Dominik Szoboszlai, who set up a goal against Ipswich, should start in the No.10 role for the Reds.

Salah and Jota found the net in the last game and must start today against Brentford. On the other hand, Diaz may play on the left flank. So, Nunez and Gakpo would have to feature on the bench again.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-2-3-1 staring XI vs Brentford: