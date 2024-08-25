Report – Liverpool plan to break club’s £16.9million agreement to secure signing

The Reds may end up signing not even a single player for their new manager, Arne Slot, this summer leaving the fans in utter disappointment.

Liverpool remain linked with a few top quality players and one of them is Teun Koopmeiners, who already has an agreement over personal terms with Juve.

News – Liverpool close to signing one target, the other is close to agreeing personal terms to snub Anfield move

Yesterday, we covered a story via TEAMTalk stating that the Merseysiders are plotting a move to steal Juventus’ deal to lure the Dutchman.

As per a report published by Tutto Juve today, Liverpool could take advantage of Juve’s delay in closing the Koopmeiners deal to bring the midfielder to Anfield from Atalanta.

The Italian media outlet state that the will of the 26-year-old star is to move to The Old Lady, however, he is waiting from the approval from the Europa League champions.

According to today’s edition of La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Koopmeiners, who captained AZ Alkmaar under current Liverpool boss, Slot, has agreed a contract with Juve that will see him earn £16.9million (20 million euros) in the next five years.

At the moment, the Oranje midfielder is not training with Atalanta, whose asking price of 60 million euros has not been met as yet and the Bianconeri are trying everything to unlock the deal.

The Liverpool manager knows all about the quality and the versatility of Koopmeiners and it remains to be seen whether the Reds will eventually hijack Juve’s agreement to secure his signing.

In your view, should Slot push the Reds to reunite with his former skipper?