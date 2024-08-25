Liverpool in talks, ready to secure DM and CB signings before deadline – Reports

Liverpool have wasted time in the summer transfer window and whereas their Premier League rivals have secured key signings to reinforce the squad.

The transfer deadline will end in less than a week and reports in the media indicate that the Reds are intent on completing deals to improve the squad for new manager, Arne Slot.

According to multiple stories on Football Insider, Liverpool are ready to strengthen the team left by Jurgen Klopp by securing two signings before the closure of the transfer window.

Former Aston Villa Chief Executive Officer, Keith Wyness, expects the Merseysiders to complete deals to sign players. He said “I think there’ll be one or two coming in before the deadline.”

On the other hand, as per an exclusive story covered by Pete O’Rourke, the headline states ‘Liverpool close in on late double deal’. The journalist claims that before the summer window shuts, the Anfield club wants to secure the signings of a midfielder and a defender.

After failing to lure Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, the 19-time English champions aim to bring in a DM to properly replace Fabinho. On the other hand, they look to get center back to replace the likes of Matip and Van den Berg.

Koopmeiners and Colwill are two of the names on the radar of Liverpool to strengthen the departments in question.

Renowned transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Reds have not shut the door on their transfer window and are in talks to bring in reinforcements.

The Italian journalist told GMS:

“In terms of other signings, Liverpool keep working on opportunities. Liverpool keep talking to agents, but Liverpool only do business if they feel this is the right opportunity, the best opportunity. So they are still in the market.”

Will the owners finally splash the cash to reinforce the team for Arne Slot? Only time will tell.