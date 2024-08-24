Liverpool prepare move to agree signing of £84.6m star before deadline – Report

Luis Diaz was signed to replace Sadio Mane at Liverpool and the Colombian has filled the Senegalese’ void seamlessly.

However, the South American playmaker’s future is currently uncertain as he has been linked with a move away from the club.

News – Report – £59.4m star ‘on his way’ to sign for Liverpool to replace £25m player

Anthony Gordon previously suggested as a serious option to reinforce the frontline if the Colombian eventually leaves the club.

Now, Football Insider reports that Liverpool are planning to sign a new marquee winger before the deadline and are preparing a move for Napoli star, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Merseyside club have already made contact with Napoli to lure the Georgian and as per reports in Italy, with the Azzurri valuing their star man at around £84.6m[€100m], much higher than valuation mentioned by FI i.e. £70m.

The 23-year-old is currently deemed one of the most talented wingers in Europe after showcasing his qualities in the Italian top-flight in recent times. In 69 Serie A appearances, he has scored 23 goals and registered 21 assists so far over the last two seasons.

He helped Napoli end their over three decade Serie A title drought in the 22-23 campaign. More recently, the forward also displayed his qualities at the European Championships for Georgia. He netted the opening goal in the 2-0 victory against Euro 2016 winners, Portugal.

However, Liverpool currently have a well-settled attacking line, so they would be better off keeping hold of Diaz than replacing him late in this window with Kvaratskhelia, who has no PL experience.

Arne Slot’s side should look to add depth in the backline and the midfield department if they have the financial availability. Considering they were ready to trigger Martin Zubimendi’s £51m release clause, and have earned cash through sales, they do have the funds to bolster those two areas before the deadline.

Have your say – Should Liverpool spend £84.6m to sign Kvaratskhelia?