Liverpool are yet to complete a signing this summer and the one deal they are close to completing, they have dragged it on to the final few days of the summer transfer window.

Nevertheless, as per an update coming from a local source in Valencia, Giorgi Mamardashvili will eventually be a Liverpool player.

As per a story published by Super Deporte today (news image provided below), Arne Slot opted not to comment on the signing of the Georgian shot stopper until the move is officially complete.

The outlet adds Liverpool and Valencia have already reached an agreement over the transfer of Mamardashvili, but they have to tie up loose ends regarding the form of payment of the player’s wages for his loan season with the Spanish side.

The news source have mentioned that for now, the shot stopper has Valencia in is mind but he ‘will be a Liverpool player’ and the Los Che will get an amount of more than 35 million euros from his sale.

Alisson remains the undisputed starter in the goal for the Reds and the Brazilian shot stopper has welcomed the arrival of the La Liga player to eventually take his place in the future (The Mirror).

Lately, David Webb, who is the assistant manager of Georgia, praised Mamardashvili and said that the “outstanding” star has what it takes to replace the Samba man at Liverpool (Sky Sports).

The 23-year-old was lured as the fourth choice goal keeper at Valencia and worked his way to the top.

He rose to fame at the European Championships in Germany after he made nine saves against Czech Republic and kept a clean sheet against Roberto Martinez’s Portugal.

Do you think Giorgi Mamardashvili is good enough to replace Alisson Becker at Liverpool?