Another day, another story on the future of Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is closing in to secure a move to Liverpool from Valencia.

Yesterday, Alisson was once again terrific in the victory against Brentford and kept his second clean sheet in as many league games.

The Brazilian international is still one of the best shot stoppers in the world and believes he is still young for a goalie and can feature at the top for years.

As per today’s edition of Super Deporte, the Reds know the value of Alisson and that is why they are approaching the transition in the most respectful way possible.

However, Liverpool also know the value of Giorgi Mamardashvili, who at the age of 23 is also one of the best goalkeepers in the world as well as being the most sought-after in economic terms.

So, the Reds are prepared to ‘get ahead of the rest’ of the big clubs to already secure the Georgian international despite having a world class star like Alisson guarding their goal.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is ready to ‘make the leap’ to regularly play in top European competitions and Liverpool is his next destination. As widely reported in the media, he will stay with Valencia on loan for a year.

As per Super Deporte, talks are still ongoing as there are certain complications between the Anfield and the Mestalla outfits regarding the calculation of the variables.

Will Liverpool be able to secure the deal to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili before the closure of the summer transfer window this week? We shall see.