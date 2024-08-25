Liverpool bid expected to sign £60m star, who wants Anfield move – Report

Liverpool might not have made a signing yet this transfer window but the names they’ve been linked with have been quite exciting. The Reds have an excellent team, but they could do better with more depth in midfield and defense.

Arne Slot sets his team up in a 4-2-3-1 with Dominic Szoboszlai as the #10. Alexis Mac Allister is another player who can play in that position. If needed, even Diogo Jota and more effectively, Cody Gakpo can play there.

However, could the Reds look at another player who can play in that position but also provide cover on the left? As per Miguel Delaney on Independent, Liverpool are expected to bid to try and sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

We covered a story around a month and a half ago revealing that Liverpool had concrete interest in the 26-year-old Englishman, who has a £60m release clause in his contract and is willing to move to Anfield. It remains to be seen if the Reds tempt the Eagles with a similar offer.

Palace have already sold Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen this summer and do not need to sell more. They have already lost their first two games of the Premier League season and losing Eze would be a body blow.

Oliver Glasner’s team is entirely built around Eze. Everything goes through the 26-year-old. Even if Liverpool or any other team were to bid for him in the final week, it’d be a huge surprise to see him leave Palace.

At his best, Eze can be almost playable. Labelled the ‘drunken master’ for his languid dribbling style, the 26-year-old has a lazy elegance to how he goes about his game but has the vision to unpick any defense in the world.

Would Eze fit into the Liverpool system? Absolutely! However, the 26-year-old does not seem a realistic target for this summer and the club must look elsewhere.