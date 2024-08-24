Talks held – Liverpool line up last minute deal to finally sign £40million star

Liverpool previously showcased their prowess in selling fringe players and they have once again done the same in this window. Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg’s move to Brentford have helped the club earn more than £40m.

However, it looks like the Reds’ outgoings aren’t completed yet as Joe Gomez could also leave the club before the deadline.

News – Liverpool negotiate deal to finally sign £67.8million midfielder – Report

It has come as a surprise that Liverpool are open to letting him leave, considering the crucial role he played under Jurgen Klopp last season.

GiveMeSport states that Liverpool are lining up a last-minute deal to sign a new centre-back in case the 27-year-old eventually leaves the club and have identified Levi Colwill as a serious option.

The Merseyside club hold a long-term interest in the Chelsea star as they were linked with a move for him last summer but they never formalised their interest and instead opted to focus on bolstering the midfield department.

It has been reported that Liverpool have already held talks with Chelsea to learn about the details of signing him this summer with the player valued at around £40m.

However, the 21-year-old is seemingly Enzo Maresca’s first-choice option as after featuring heavily during the pre-season, he was selected to play against Manchester City in the Premier League opener last weekend.

So, Liverpool also have other options on their wish list if they eventually can’t secure Colwill’s signature with Mohamed Simakan and Piero Hincapié being among them.

Deploying a left-footed centre-back in the left side of defence is the new norm for modern coaches and Arne Slot seemingly also prefers that as he did at Feyenoord with David Hancko.

Virgil van Dijk has been the left-sided defender for Liverpool over the last few years but considering he has already turned 33 and has entered the final year of his current contract, purchasing a new left-footed defender might be the right decision and Colwill could be an excellent acquisition. What do you think?