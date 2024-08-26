Liverpool blow – Club ‘closing’ £46.6m initial fee to beat the Reds to signing – Report

Liverpool have thus far failed to lure all their midfield targets. Zubimendi decided to stay with Sociedad and now, Teun Koopmeiners is heading to Juventus.

Last night, we covered a story stating that the Reds are looking to break the agreement between the Dutch midfielder and the Old Lady to steal the deal.

However, the latest reports in the Italian media indicate that the Juventus are now set to beat Liverpool to the signing of Koopmeiners.

As per today’s edition of La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the deal with Atalanta for the Oranje attacking midfielder is ‘expected from tomorrow’.

The record Serie A champions already had a long term deal agreed with Koopmeiners but they were not willing to meet the asking fee of 60 million euros set by La Dea.

The Milan based media outlet have mentioned that Juve are now ready for an investment of 60 million euros. The operation is ‘closing’ for an initial fee of £46.6m (55 million euros) and the remaining will be objectives.

Since the start of this month, Koopmeiners has been sidelined by Atalanta due to his desire to play for Juventus and now, his wish is about to come true, much to the despair of Liverpool, who will have to look elsewhere to reinforce things in the center of the park.

The 26-year-old Europa League winner regularly scored and created goals for the Bergamo club last season and Juve are getting a top quality signing.

Will Liverpool be able to strengthen their midfield before deadline? Only time will tell.