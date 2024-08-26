Liverpool will press to finally close £40m+ midfielder signing before deadline – Report

Liverpool revamped the engine room by signing four new midfielders last summer. But, it looks like the Reds’ new manager, Arne Slot wants further improvement and he has been keen on hiring a new midfielder, especially a deep lying star.

After being linked with numerous names, the Merseyside club registered a firm interest in Real Sociedad star, Martin Zubimendi but, he decided not to leave La Real.

Now, it appears Liverpool haven’t ditched their search for a new midfielder yet and are still exploring options with the Daily Star reporting that Matheus Nunes is on their radar.

Liverpool were plotting a swoop to purchase the Portuguese last summer but he eventually opted to join Manchester City. However, he has struggled to find regular game-time under Pep Guardiola hence his future is currently uncertain at the Etihad Stadium.

Spanish outlet, TDF claims that Liverpool will press to finally sign Nunes before Friday’s deadline with the Citizens open to cashing in on him.

Football Insider has reported that Man City are ready to accept a fee of more than £40m to sell the Seleccao star following the return of Ilkay Gundogan.

Although Nunes has found it difficult to find his feet at Man City, a change of scenery could help him rejuvenate his career if he were to leave over the coming days.

However, Liverpool are said to be looking to lure a new deep-lying playmaker and Nunes isn’t one, rather he is more comfortable playing in the box-to-box role.

Therefore, having already got Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones, the Reds don’t need to buy a new number eight this summer.

