Liverpool must agree no-brainer £8.5m deal, beat Barca to sign £153,000 a week star – PG view

Last year, Liverpool were in the market to replace Salah, who was heavily linked with a move to Saudia, and the name of Federico Chiesa was in the lime light.

Now, both the Egyptian and the Italian have entered the final years of their contracts at Anfield and Juve respectively.

While Salah is still tearing it apart in the Premier League for Liverpool, Chiesa is an unwanted man in Turin and is available for a fee that should be considered as a massive bargain for a player of his calibre.

As per today’s edition of AS, Juventus are confident that they will be able to sell the Azzurri winger this summer and would accept an offer of around (£8.5m) 10 million euros. The Serie A giants are waiting for Barca to close the operation.

At the start of the summer, Liverpool were once again linked with Chiesa when the Bianconeri were demanding an amount of 60 million euros (£51m).

Now that the 26-year-old attacker is just available for £8.5m, in our view, the Reds must pay the fee and beat Barca to sign him as the deal is an absolute no-brainer.

Chiesa may have had a torrid time at the European Championships but he is a proven quality star who still has years at peak left.

The former Fiorentina man who earns around £153,000 a week, was named in the UEFA Team of the Tournament when Italy went on to win the Euro 2020 two years back.

Moreover, last year, he was a key member of the Azzurri squad that earned third place in the Nations League. Not to forget, in the third place play-off, Chiesa dribbled past Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk, to find the net against the Netherlands.

For seven years, we have never had a decent winger to cover for Mohamed Salah. Now that he is in the twilight of his career, Slot needs to find a replacement sooner rather than later.

In today’s highly inflated market, £8.5m is absolutely nothing and Liverpool must agree the deal with Juve to sign Chiesa. What do you think?