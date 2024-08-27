Liverpool now ‘very close’ to signing as club’s £15.2m agreement is ‘frozen’ – Report

Liverpool are closer to signing Federico Chiesa from Juventus this summer, much to the despair of the Barca supporters.

As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport, even after the departures of Joao Felix, Cancelo, Gundogan, Vitor Roque and Lenglet, the Catalan giants are still failing to register players.

News – Liverpool have agreed £20.3million contract for signing – Reports

The Blaugrana have completed the signing of Dani Olmo and the priority is to register him before anyone else, in such a scenario, Chiesa, who has held talks with Hansi Flick, is stuck even though he has an agreement with the Catalan side.

CorSport claim the Italian international has agreed a contract with the Nou Camp outfit that will make him earn six million euros a season, 18 million euros (£15.2m) in the next three years. However, at the moment, ‘everything remains frozen’.

In such scenario, Chiesa is in limbo, Juve do not want him and Barca cannot ‘move’, in such a scenario, Liverpool have ‘taken a step towards’ signing the player and the next few hours will tell whether the move is concrete.

If reports in Italy are positive for the Merseysiders, then the update coming from Spain is even more optimistic.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are very close to signing Federico Chiesa and Barca are now out of the running. The Euro 2020 winner sees the Reds as the perfect opportunity for his career.

Mario Balotelli is the last Italian player to feature for the Anfield club but he turned out to be a flop. Before him, even the likes of Borini and Aquilani failed to shine.

Do you think Federico Chiesa might turn out to be brilliant for Liverpool?