Liverpool are on the verge of wrapping up a transfer for Giorgi Mamardashvili but the player won’t be joining the club before 2025. It remains to be seen whether in the coming four off days, they make a move in the market for the current squad.

Just yesterday, we covered a story stating that the Reds were eyeing a transfer for Adrien Truffert as a potential replacement for Andy Robertson in the long term. Could Michael Edwards & co. now turn their attentions to another left-back?

News – Report – Liverpool hold talks for late signing of £75million star

As per Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool now want to sign impressive Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez who interestingly has a Champions League winner medal with Real Madrid for the 2021/22 season. The Spaniard recently featured in the Olympics for his nation and won the gold medal.

The £280,000 a year 23-year-old was impressive in Michel’s Girona last campaign. He provided nine assists across all competitions for the La Liga surprise packages.

His performances have caught the eye of many clubs but Real Madrid still hold 50% of his rights and a buy-back clause.

The report mentions five clubs interested in the young Spaniard – Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund. However, wage restrictions and the need to trim squads have prevented many of these clubs from making a transfer this summer.

Even if the Reds were to sign Gutierrez this summer, they likely let the player stay in Spain much like Mamardashvili. Robbo is going nowhere for now and has started the season well. He has an able deputy in Kostas Tsimikas.

Between Truffert and Gutierrez, the latter might be the more complete option at the moment but Liverpool have never been afraid to sign a partially developed player and mould them to their system.

It remains to be seen if the Reds move to sign him this summer. If not, both players are interesting ones to keep an eye out on for the years to come.