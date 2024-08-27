Playmaker prepared to agree £83,000 a week deal to sign for Liverpool – Journalists

Liverpool’s summer so far has mostly been succession planning. What if Alisson Becker leaves in the future? Okay, we sign Giorigi Mamardashvili. What if Andy Robertson leaves in the future? Okay, we will try to sign Adrien Truffert.

One question they have not answered so far is: What if Mohamed Salah leaves in the future? Forget the future, what if the Egyptian superstar gets injured this season? Okay, we have Harvey Elliot but beyond that, you are scraping the barrels.

News – Report – Liverpool hold talks for late signing of £75million star

Thus, Liverpool don’t just need a succession plan for Mo Salah. They need an immediate alternative in the squad. Just yesterday, we covered an opinion arguing why the Reds must secure a transfer of Federico Chiesa who is available for cents on the dollar in the market this summer.

As per reliable Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have made an attempt to sign Federico Chiesa this summer from Juventus and the player has given his full availability to join the Reds after initial talks.

Chiesa is excited about the possibility of continuing his career at Anfield and the salary terms will not be an issue.

As per Spanish journalist, the Italian winger could ask for a salary package of around €4-5m net which would work out to around £83,000 a week. It must be noted here that Barcelona also want to sign the Italian but have not yet made an official offer.

Back when the footballing world saw him play in the Euros 2020, everyone thought Chiesa was the next big thing in Italian football and could go on to become one of the very best forwards to have played for his country. Such was the potential that the 26-year-old had back then.

Injuries have prevented Chiesa from becoming the player he could have but it’s not too late. He is still just 26 years old and a move to a new club and a fresh start under a new manager could help the Italian rediscover his best level.

At his best, Chiesa can be ‘unstoppable’. These aren’t our words about the Italian winger but instead, it was the legendary Giorgi Chiellini who said this. Liverpool fans will be hoping they get to see this version of the Italian at Anfield, should he decide to come here. The next few days would tell us how it goes.