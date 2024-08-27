Blow for Man Utd as Liverpool move in to secure signing of £8.4m-£12.8m star – Report

After joining Liverpool back in 2017, Mohamed Salah has established himself as one of the best forwards in the Premier League.

However, with his current contract set to expire at the end of this season, the Reds are seemingly looking to sign a new winger as a potential replacement for the Egyptian.

The Merseyside club have earmarked Federico Chiesa as a serious target and they are looking to sign him by taking advantage of the fact that Juventus are open to cashing in on him as he isn’t in Thiago Motta’s plan.

A week back, Spanish outlet Sport reported that Manchester United are keen on acquiring his service and have even made an offer to hire the Italian.

Today, Milan based news source, La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Liverpool have now moved in and made an effort to secure Chiesa before Friday’s deadline. The Bianconeri are open to accepting a cut-price fee of around £8.4m-£12.8m[€10m-€15m].

Gazzetta claim Barcelona are also interested in the Italian but they need to offload some of their stars to sign him.

On the other hand, Man Utd cannot offer Champions League football and hence, it is not surprising that Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chiesa is excited about the prospect of moving to Anfield.

The 26-year-old can play on either flank so he would be able to fill the void of Salah if the Juventus star eventually joins the club and the Egyptian leaves in the near future.

Chiesa is an energetic forward and his willingness to work hard without possession would be a perfect attribute for Slot’s system.

