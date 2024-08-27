Journalist – Liverpool plot deal to sign £42million decorated star before deadline

Liverpool have been quiet throughout the summer transfer window and suddenly in the last few days before deadline, they are linked with a number of players available in the market.

The latest name in the lime light is that of Kingsley Coman, who is not wanted at Bayern and Liverpool are plotting a late deal to sign him,

Last month, Bild, reported that there is an 80% chance the French international will leave the club as the Bavarians have secured his replacement in the form of Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

The renowned German media outlet claimed that the 28-year-old winger would be allowed to leave for a fee of £42million (50 million euros).

Now, as per France Football journalist, Nabil Djellit, to reinforce the attack, Liverpool are interested in a late deal to sign Coman.

The Les Bleus winger is a decorated star, he has won two league titles in France, two in Italy and eight titles in Germany.

The speedy attacker, who can feature on either flank has won every major prize with Bayern Munich. He scored the winning goal for them in the final of the CL four years ago.

However, last season, the former Juventus attacker only made 17 appearances in the league, only 2 in the second half of the campaign, under Tuchel and spent most of his time on the treatment table.

Moreover, at the European Championships, the 57-capped international featured for just 15 minutes in the second group game against the Netherlands and otherwise warmed the bench.

Therefore, in all fairness, Liverpool should not spend £42million to sign Kingley Coman, who is past his prime and injury prone. What do you think?