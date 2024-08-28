Done – Liverpool agree £49.8million terms in fee and wages to secure signing

The Anfield club were finally able to officially confirm their first signing of the summer transfer window, days before deadline day.

Liverpool have agreed £49.8m terms in fee and wages to officially complete the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

As per Levante EMV, Merseysiders have secured a fee worth £29.5m with the Los Che (35 million euros – 30 million euros fixed and the remaining 5 million in the form of bonuses).

On the other hand, as far as the personal terms of a contract is concerned, the news source confirm Liverpool have agreed a six year deal with the Georgian international, who will spend the 2024-25 campaign with Valencia on loan.

In the next six years, he will earn wages of around £20.3m. So, the entire worth of the deal is around £49.8m for one of the best goal keepers in the world.

Mamardashvili made 21 saves in the Euro 2024 group stages, the joint-most of any shot stopper in the history of the competition, hence, it is not surprising that Liverpool moved in swiftly to seal his signing.

With Alisson firmly holding on to the No.1 position at Anfield and Kelleher around as a quality cover, it is a wise decision to let the 23-year-old stay at Valencia for a season long loan.

However, for now, he is not having the time of his life at the Mestalla as far as the performances are concerned.

He has already let in five goals in the opening two league games that ended in defeat and Valencia are currently in 20th position in the La Liga. Later today, they will collide against Athletic Bilbao away from home.