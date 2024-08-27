Club lead for signing with Liverpool prepared to agree £40million fee – Report

Following a successful nine-year spell, Joe Gomez’s time at Liverpool is seemingly coming towards the end. He helped the club overcome their Premier League title drought and also guided them to win the Champions League title.

The 27-year-old was a key player for Jurgen Klopp, but it seems the new manager, Arne Slot, hasn’t been impressed by him.

He was named in the match squad for the Reds’ last game against Brentford but remained an unused substitute. So he has seemingly fallen in the pecking order.

Liverpool reportedly tried to offload him in a swap deal to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United earlier this summer. However, the Magpies decided not to proceed with this proposal.

Now, DaveOCKOP reports that numerous Premier League clubs are interested in luring Gomez but Crystal Palace are leading the race with the Eagles seeing him as a potential replacement for Marc Guehi.

The South London club have been in negotiations with the Magpies over Guehi’s sale but the Tyneside club haven’t matched Palace’s £70m valuation.

Liverpool have slapped a £40m price tag on Gomez’s head and Crystal Palace will have funds available to sign the defender by matching the Merseyside club’s asking price should they eventually sell Guehi.

The report says Liverpool are also keen on cashing in on Nat Phillips and are planning to purchase a new centre-back before the deadline to add depth in defence – which has Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah in it.

The Anfield club should definitely sign a new centre-back as Konate has had injury problems over the last few years hence he can’t be trusted to stay fit for a whole season. On the other hand, Quansah is still young and needs time to develop his career.