Report – £150,000 a week star has decided to sign for Liverpool, ready to agree terms

Federico Chiesa has decided to sign for Liverpool from Juventus before the closure of the summer transfer window, as per reports.

The Italian international has entered the final year of his contract with the Old Lady, who are pushing to get him off the books before the deadline ends on Friday.

As per today’s edition of The Daily Mail, Chiesa has made it clear he wants to secure a move to Liverpool if they can reach an agreement with the Bianconeri, who are asking for a fee of around £13million to part ways with him.

The British media outlet have mentioned that the Reds are in talks to agree a four year contract with the Azzurri playmaker.

On The Athletic, David Ornstein revealed last night that Liverpool are ‘ready to proceed’ to meet the necessary demands to sign Chiesa before the transfer window shuts down on 11 pm on Friday.

Spending £13million on the former Fiorentina man is a deal the Reds could not ignore, like when they moved in to take advantage of a similar fee (clause) to sign Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City back in 2018.

Over the years, Chiesa has featured in multiple offensive positions, he can play on the left flank, right flank, as a secondary striker and even as an out and out center forward.

Arne Slot already has ample quality in the LW and No.9 roles, but he does not have any cover for Szoboszlai in the No. 10 position and Salah on the right flank.

Therefore, the arrival of Chiesa, who earns around £150,000 a week, will certain improve the depth of the offense at Liverpool.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.