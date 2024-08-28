Arsenal prepared to take advantage to sign £73million Liverpool star – Report

Liverpool continue to look at options to bolster the squad ahead of the season and the player set to make the transfer to the club this summer is Juventus outcast Federico Chiesa.

Despite this, there might be exits that Liverpool need to contend with. Joe Gomez might leave the club with Crystal Palace expressing concrete interest in the versatile English defender who was a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The Reds have already sold Portuguese attacker, Fabio Carvalho, and Dutch defender, Sepp van den Berg, to Brentford.

Now, as per reports in Spain, Darwin Nunez could be yet another Liverpool player on his way out of the club before the transfer window shuts with Arsenal are willing to take advantage of the Uruguayan’s situation at Anfield and try and sign him.

Nunez has flattered to deceive in his couple of seasons at the club so far. He has scored goals now and then but has often gone missing in the big games. Arne Slot has not started the forward in both games so far, leaving him an unused substitute against Ipswich.

All this has led to speculation over the 25-year-old’s future. Liverpool would demand a fee of above £73m to part ways with Nunez and Arsenal who want to reinforce their attack this summer have set their sights on him.

The Gunners initially wanted to sign Benjamin Sesko but the player has renewed his contract with RB Leipzig. This has prompted them to turn to the ex-Benfica man who was on their radar even before he joined Liverpool.

It’ll be a huge surprise to see Liverpool let go of Nunez to Arsenal with not much time left in the transfer window. The Reds have shelled big money to sign him and the 25-year-old has raw potential to become one of the best strikers in the world.

With Arne Slot at the helm, Nunez can slowly yet surely build his confidence and become more clinical in front of goal. The Reds must continue persisting with him for the time-being and the Gunners are unlikely to land their man in the coming days.