Liverpool to seal two signings after Mamardashvili before tomorrow’s deadline – Ex Villa chief

If a Liverpool fan had gone into a coma at the beginning of June and woken up on the 25th of August, he would have missed absolutely nothing related to the club in terms of arrivals in the transfer window.

It looks like the Reds were waiting for the last week to finally kick into action.

The Reds have wrapped up their first signing of the summer – Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia but the Georgian shot-stopper will spend the rest of the season on loan at the La Liga club. This means that officially, Liverpool are yet to make an addition to the squad.

We say officially because Liverpool have agreed to a deal to sign Juventus outcast Federico Chiesa and the player is already in Merseyside. It is just that the official communication is yet to come on this transfer. At least so much to rejoice for the Kops of the world.

If ex-Everton and Aston Villa chief Keith Wyness is to be believed, however, Liverpool fans could be in for a sensational end to the transfer window. The 66-year-old has revealed that the Reds are expecting at least two arrivals between now and the end of the transfer window.

Wyness refrained from naming the players he thinks Liverpool could sign but one could safely assume that Chiesa is one of the players he is talking about. Speaking to Football Insider, here is what he had to say:

“My sources are telling me that there will be two definitely coming in. There’ll be two incomings at Anfield, they’ve had a great start to the season and played some nice football.”

With no names to speculate on, there isn’t much to discuss here. With Chiesa, Liverpool have addressed the issue of a Mohamed Salah replacement. They have done more than that as the Italian winger is versatile and can play anywhere across the forward line.

What we can say though is that if there is one more signing expected at Anfield, one would hope that it is a holding midfielder or a center-back. With Joe Gomez linked with a move away, Liverpool could be extremely short of options in central defense.

Coming to holding midfield, as good as Ryan Gravenberch has been, Arne Slot could do with a more classic #6.

No one knows what Michael Edwards & co. are cooking behind the scenes and one can only hope that they come up with something delicious. An exciting couple of days lie ahead for Liverpool fans and let’s see how it goes.